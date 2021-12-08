Millennium Management LLC Purchases 11,282 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Forestar Group worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Forestar Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Forestar Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Forestar Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of FOR opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

