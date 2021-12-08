Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Alpha Pro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APT. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 2,534.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $52,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -1.53. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.30). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.