Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 428,393 PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 428,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.84% of PaySign at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PaySign by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 1,418.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 428,768 shares during the period. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

In related news, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $39,502.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $100,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,551 shares of company stock worth $6,373,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.22.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PaySign had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

