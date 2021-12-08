Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,557 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of HumanCo Acquisition worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMCO. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,943,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 329,948 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 404,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,974 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 337,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 112,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMCO opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.