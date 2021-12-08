Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 451.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 53.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $169.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.40. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $115.58 and a one year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

