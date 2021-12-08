Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 30.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

FFBC stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

