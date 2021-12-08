Millennium Management LLC Sells 101,861 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,861 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

In other news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,057 shares of company stock worth $11,930,419. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZNTL stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

