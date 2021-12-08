Millennium Management LLC Sells 136,911 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,911 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of 908 Devices worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $226,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $673,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,974 in the last three months. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

