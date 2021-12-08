Millennium Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 217,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 128,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 78,620 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 100,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 67,780 shares during the period. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the period.

Shares of HCCCU stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

