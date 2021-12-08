Millennium Management LLC Sells 155,192 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155,192 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Amazon com Inc raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% in the second quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562,897 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 135,080.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,386,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,921 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,297 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $22,144,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 10,482.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 732,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In related news, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.