Millennium Management LLC Sells 197,090 Shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in OCA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $760,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in OCA Acquisition by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in OCA Acquisition by 4.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 209,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in OCA Acquisition by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 256,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $645,000.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

OCAXU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.