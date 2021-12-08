Millennium Management LLC Sells 23,875 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,875 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 774,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

