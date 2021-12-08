Millennium Management LLC Sells 271,055 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271,055 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Aqua Metals worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.42. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.