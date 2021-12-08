Millennium Management LLC Sells 30,857 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,857 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSET shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

