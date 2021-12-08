Millennium Management LLC Sells 52,092 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Koppers worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Koppers by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Koppers by 1,556.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 171,193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Koppers by 15.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Koppers by 31.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Koppers by 5.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 563,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after buying an additional 28,113 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

NYSE:KOP opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

