Millennium Management LLC Sells 53,060 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dynatrace by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 19.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 60.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 46.7% in the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 357,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 113,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.25, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $304,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,811. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.