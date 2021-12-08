Millennium Management LLC Sells 55,740 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,740 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 129.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,167,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

