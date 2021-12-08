Millennium Management LLC Sells 645,721 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,721 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 98.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,580 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,866 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $67,116,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $60,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.86.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

