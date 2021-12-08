Millennium Management LLC Sells 67,031 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,031 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 over the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $189.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.