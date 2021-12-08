Millennium Management LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,766 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PROS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PROS by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PROS by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter.

PRO stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.58. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

