Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 46,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 793,480 shares.The stock last traded at $79.51 and had previously closed at $79.40.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,280 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after acquiring an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 267,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

