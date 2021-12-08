Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Trading Up 3.4%

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) shares shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.92 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 119.92 ($1.59). 221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.54).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.99. The company has a market capitalization of £254.80 million and a PE ratio of 21.04.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

