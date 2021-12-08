Minereum (MNE) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Minereum has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for $0.0903 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $31,039.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00045260 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.55 or 0.00220363 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,996,579 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

