Mirror Protocol Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00004365 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $168.96 million and $28.08 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00058378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.29 or 0.08746168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00080919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,919.45 or 1.00269801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

