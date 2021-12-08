Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Price Tops $135.07

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for $135.07 or 0.00266070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a market cap of $12.85 million and $131,870.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.76 or 0.08739802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00081812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,193.66 or 1.00844497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 95,129 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

