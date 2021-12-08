Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 24 Hour Volume Hits $198,125.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $198,125.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $395.25 or 0.00781796 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00058348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.76 or 0.08635325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00080338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.06 or 0.99659868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 53,219 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

