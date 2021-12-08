Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Market Cap Reaches $18.69 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $119,428.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for $333.43 or 0.00658487 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00058048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,387.65 or 0.08664996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00082165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,764.64 or 1.00253100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 56,068 coins. The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Microsoft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Microsoft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

