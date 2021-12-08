Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $54.94 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $54.94 or 0.00108217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $13.69 million and $30,024.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.76 or 0.08739802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00081812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,193.66 or 1.00844497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 249,216 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.