Misbloc (MSB) Market Cap Reaches $25.32 Million

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Misbloc has a market cap of $25.32 million and $6.84 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Misbloc alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00220375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Misbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Misbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.