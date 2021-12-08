Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Capitalization of $70.99 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $70.99 million and $28.39 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00013946 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00206035 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001318 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

