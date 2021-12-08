Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.40

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 131256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MITEY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

