Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

MITEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

