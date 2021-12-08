Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 35,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.78 million and a P/E ratio of -17.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.48.

About Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.