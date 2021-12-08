MOBOX Market Cap Reaches $526.87 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last week, MOBOX has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. MOBOX has a total market cap of $526.87 million and $183.72 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX coin can now be bought for about $6.60 or 0.00013253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00058378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.29 or 0.08746168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00080919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,919.45 or 1.00269801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002856 BTC.

MOBOX Coin Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

Buying and Selling MOBOX

