Modefi (MOD) Trading Down 20.4% This Week

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $16.37 million and $536,070.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,097,741 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

