Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 142,346 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.35% of Moelis & Company worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,830,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 141,401 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

