Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $11.76 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 4.0% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

DFAS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,788. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69.

