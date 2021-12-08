Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,816. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05.

