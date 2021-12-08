Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $17.82 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.0% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. 34,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,735. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.21.

