Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $19.67 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. 1,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $83.73.

