Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Head-To-Head Survey

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Benson Hill and Mondelez International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mondelez International 0 1 7 0 2.88

Benson Hill presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.33%. Mondelez International has a consensus price target of $68.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.13%. Given Benson Hill’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Mondelez International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benson Hill and Mondelez International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mondelez International $26.58 billion 3.22 $3.56 billion $3.13 19.62

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22% Mondelez International 15.70% 14.54% 5.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Benson Hill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

