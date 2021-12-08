MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 322.1% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 9.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.24.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $15.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.69. 13,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,703. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

