MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $31.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,075. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.56. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.24.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

