MONK (MONK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,121.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $555,110.49 and $1,121.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MONK has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015024 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 172.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00017704 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

