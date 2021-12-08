Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Up to $9.60

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $10.14. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 408,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth $4,992,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 264,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth $853,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.