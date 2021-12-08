Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Down to $70.62

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.62, but opened at $67.35. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $68.52, with a volume of 1,352 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $129,146.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,364 shares of company stock valued at $35,957,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,756 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 486,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 423.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 278,977 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at about $15,124,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

