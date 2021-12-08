MoonSwap (MOON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $143,661.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $143,661.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00325441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

