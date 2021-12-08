MoonTools Market Cap Hits $787,385.78 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for about $28.63 or 0.00057308 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $787,385.78 and $222.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00057971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.09 or 0.08738840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00080436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,168.56 or 1.00413668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

