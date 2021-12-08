Morgan Stanley Acquires 115,851 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 267.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of SP Plus worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 4.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 279,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 619,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 240,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SP Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in SP Plus by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

