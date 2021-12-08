Morgan Stanley Acquires 55,937 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 405,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 57,077 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 34.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

